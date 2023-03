videoDetails

UP Nikay Chunav 2023: Yogi government to issue OBC reservation list again

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 10:22 AM IST

There may be a big announcement soon regarding civic elections in UP. The OBC commission constituted for the civic elections has submitted its report to the UP government on Thursday. Elections are expected to be held in April. Now after the report, the Yogi government will release the reservation list again.