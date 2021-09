UP: Owaisi slams CM Yogi in Barabanki rally, says, "they want to make India a Hindu nation"

The AIMIM president has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Yogi Adityanath government of targeting a Muslim mosque during a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki. Owaisi made this statement about political tension that came to the fore in April over the demolition of a structure in the SDM office complex in Barabanki.