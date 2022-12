videoDetails

UP : Soldiers thrashed a fellow soldier with sticks

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 06:10 PM IST

In Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli, three policemen thrashed a fellow policeman with sticks. Whose video has also surfaced? The victim policeman says that he did not allow adulteration in the canteen food. Because of this all this happened to him.