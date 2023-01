videoDetails

Upendra Kushwaha's statement against CM Nitish, 'I will raise my voice by staying in the party'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 03:56 PM IST

Upendra Kushwaha is in rebellious mood against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Upendra Kushwaha said, 'I will raise my voice by staying in the party, I will not leave the party'.