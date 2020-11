Uproar during swearing in Bihar assembly, AIMIM MLA objected to the word 'Hindustan'

The proceedings of the assembly session started in a blistering manner and there was a ruckus in the assembly on the very first day. Asaduddin Owaisi's party AIMIM MLA Akhtarul Iman objected to the word 'Hindustan' while taking oath. Also, instead of 'Hindustan', he used the word 'Bharat'.