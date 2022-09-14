Uproar in Lucknow on the first day of monsoon session of UP Legislative Assembly

On the very first day of the monsoon session of the UP Legislative Assembly, there was a lot of ruckus in Lucknow. SP MLAs had announced a sit-in demonstration in the assembly premises but permission was not received from the UP police administration. After this the SP MLAs were taken into custody and the police took them to safer places.

| Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 03:42 PM IST

On the very first day of the monsoon session of the UP Legislative Assembly, there was a lot of ruckus in Lucknow. SP MLAs had announced a sit-in demonstration in the assembly premises but permission was not received from the UP police administration. After this the SP MLAs were taken into custody and the police took them to safer places.