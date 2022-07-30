NewsVideos

Uproar over Governor Koshyari's statement

There has been an uproar in Maharashtra over the statement of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The opposition and common citizens say that the governor has insulted the state. While addressing a program, Koshyari said that if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis leave, then there will be no money left in Mumbai and Mumbai will not be called the financial capital of the country.

