Urdu version of Samveda to release today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 10:44 AM IST

Today one of the four Vedas is the release of the Urdu version of Veda Samaveda. Now Samveda can be read in Hindi as well as in Urdu. This release will be done in the Red Fort complex of Delhi. During this, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will also be involved.