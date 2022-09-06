Use of stolen mobiles for terrorism

Mobile phones stolen from different parts of the country are being used for terrorist activities. National Investigation Agency and Mumbai Crime Branch have revealed shocking information that the underworld gang i.e. D Company is using stolen mobile phones to carry out terrorist activities and to build networks.

| Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 04:20 PM IST

