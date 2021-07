Uttar Pradesh: Home Minister Amit Shah to lay foundation of Vindhyachal corridor project

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lay the foundation stone of Rs 150 crore Vindhyachal Corridor project in Mirzapur on August 1 in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In this project a 50 feet wide 'Parikrama' path will be built and devotees will get a full view of the holy temple which is known as one of the Shaktipeeths.