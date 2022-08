Uttar Pradesh: Kanpur school makes students recite `Kalma` during morning assembly

In Kanpur, UP, a case of teaching Kalma in the school prayer has come to the fore, after which there has been a ruckus. The families of the children and Hindu organizations have protested on this matter.

| Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 08:20 PM IST

In Kanpur, UP, a case of teaching Kalma in the school prayer has come to the fore, after which there has been a ruckus. The families of the children and Hindu organizations have protested on this matter.