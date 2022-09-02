Uttar Pradesh News: People living in panic in Ghaziabad locality after stone pelting on houses

There is an atmosphere of fear in New Ashok Agar Colony of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. There has been stone pelting on the houses for a few days now and because of this people are not coming out of the house. At present, the police is monitoring here with a drone.

| Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 05:36 PM IST

