Uttar Pradesh: Owaisi inducts jailed Ex-MP Atiq Ahmad into AIMIM, 'religious sarcasm' begins

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday welcomed jailed former MP Atiq Ahmed and his family from Prayagraj to the party. He said his goal was to serve as an "independent Muslim voice" in Uttar Pradesh, where he is on a three-day tour. Owaisi also took 'religious sarcasm' on BJP.