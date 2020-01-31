हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh: Subhash's wife also helped him take the children hostage

The Uttar Pradesh Police managed to rescue the 23 children who had been taken captive by a murder accused in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad. While the children were rescued, the accused Subhash Batham was killed in the ensuing police encounter. After the killing of the accused Subhash in Farrukhabad, his wife has also died. After the incident, his wife Ruby was trying to escape from the spot, where the mob caught her and beat her up. Somehow the police rescued her from the crowd and admitted her to the hospital, where she died.

Jan 31, 2020, 11:28 AM IST

