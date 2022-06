Uttarakhand Bus Accident: MP and Uttarakhand CM can visit the spot

A horrific road accident took place in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi on Sunday and a bus going to Yamunotri fell into a gorge. All the passengers on the bus are residents of Panna in Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh has reached Dehradun and may visit the spot. Apart from this, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami can also visit the spot.