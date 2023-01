videoDetails

Uttarakhand News: Crisis increase in Joshimath, where people will go?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 10:36 AM IST

Joshimath Crisis News: A big problem has come in the lives of the people of Joshimath in Uttarakhand. In fact, there is a crack in the ground here, the ground is sinking, water is flowing after bursting the houses. Big cracks have appeared in people's houses.