Varanasi court rejects Muslim side petition in Gyanvapi case

Varanasi District Court has given its verdict in Gyanvapi Masjid and Shringargauri case. The court has rejected the application of the Muslim side on Gyanvapi. The court did not consider the evidence presented by the Muslim side as the basis.

|Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 03:00 PM IST
