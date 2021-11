VAT on Petrol-Diesel reduced in Rajasthan, electricity rates increased

The Rajasthan government has reduced the rates of petrol and diesel. In the meeting of the Gehlot Council of Ministers, it was decided to reduce by Rs 4 per liter in petrol and Rs 5 per liter in diesel. The new rates came into effect from 12 midnight.CM Ashok Gehlot tweeted and informed about the decision to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel.