Video: Hizbul Mujahideen, Jaish-e-Mohammad wanted to carry out 2019-type attack in Pulwama

Hours after the personnel of the bomb disposal squad successfully defused an improvised explosive device (IED) planted inside a Santro car in Jammu Kashmir's Pulwama, Vijay Kumar, IG Police Jammu and Kashmir said that the occupant of the car identified as Adil is a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, who is also in touch with another terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed.