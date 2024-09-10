videoDetails

Zakir Naik makes controversial statement on Waqf Board Bill

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 10, 2024, 07:40 AM IST

Zakir Naik on Waqf Board Bill: Radical Zakir Naik has now entered the battle over the Waqf Amendment Bill. Fugitive Zakir is spewing venom. He is inciting the Muslims of the country. He is saying- unite against the Waqf Amendment Bill. He is saying..protect the properties of the Waqf Board. He is calling for a fight for the future generations of Muslims. He has said that at least 50 lakh Muslims should come together...and click on the rejection of the Waqf Amendment Bill. He has also started a scan campaign against the Waqf Bill. He has appealed to the Muslims to scan the QR code given by him. The votes of all the people who will participate in this campaign...will be sent to the Joint Parliamentary Committee. This is what Zakir Naik is claiming.