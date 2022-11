Videsh Superfast: Opposing China's Zero Covid Restrictions, Students Protest in Hong Kong

| Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 09:24 AM IST

Thousands of people took to the streets in several major cities across China, including Beijing and Shanghai, to call for an end to lockdowns and greater political freedoms, in a wave of nationwide protests not seen since pro-democracy rallies in 1989 were crushed.