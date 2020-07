Vikas Dubey Encounter: UP Police's model of 'instant justice'?

Gangster Vikas Dubey was shot dead by police, who claim he was trying to flee after the car carrying him from Ujjain overturned on the outskirts of Kanpur. The police SUV met with an accident at Bhaunti in Kanpur district, overturning on an isolated stretch of the road which was slippery after the rains, police claimed.