Violence erupts in Hardoi on Tiranga Yatra

Violence broke out between two communities during the Tiranga Yatra in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh. There is tension in the area after the stone pelting. Police of many police stations have been deployed.

| Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 12:48 PM IST

Violence broke out between two communities during the Tiranga Yatra in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh. There is tension in the area after the stone pelting. Police of many police stations have been deployed.