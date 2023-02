videoDetails

Violent clash between two communities in Haryana's Nuh

| Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 04:07 PM IST

There has been news of a violent clash between the Hindu and Muslim communities in Kheda Khalilpur village of Nuh district of Haryana. In which both the sides pelted stones and sticks, bullets were also fired in this clash. In this whole matter, a case has been registered against more than 70 people of one side.