Viral Video: Accident victim ferried to hospital on JCB

In this video, an accident victim being taken to hospital on a JCB in Katni, Madhya Pradesh. According to the information received, the ambulance could not reach on time after the accident.

| Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 05:18 PM IST

