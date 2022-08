Viral Video: Two bikers snatch gold chain from woman

A shocking video has surfaced from Agra, Uttar Pradesh. In this video, two miscreants snatch the chain from the woman's neck and escape. Video is going viral.

| Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 12:10 PM IST

