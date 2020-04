Vivek Agnihotri: Rishi Kapoor was a person who celebrated life always

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who was admitted to Mumbai’s Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on Wednesday night, died on Thursday morning. He was 67. Rishi Kapoor was battling cancer since 2018. He got treated in the US for a year and had returned to India in September 2019. He was hospitalised after he complained of some breathing problem.