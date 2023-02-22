हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Home
Live TV
Adani Saga
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Live TV
Adani Saga
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Home
Live TV
Adani Saga
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Voting for Delhi MCD Election to be conducted today
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Feb 22, 2023, 08:58 AM IST
Voting will be held for Delhi MCD's Mayor election today. Parliamentary Proceedings will start from 11 am. Mayor elections have been postponed three times so far.
×
All Videos
16:52
Jyotish Guru Show: Know how will be your day today
Home Minister Amit Shah's big corruption charge on Conrad Sangma | Zee News English
3:4
Jyotish Guru Show: Know how will be your day today
1:12
Manoj Tiwari congratulates Upendra Kushwaha on JDU separation says, 'Work for prosperity of Bihar'
13:27
Delhi MCD Mayor Election Voting to be conducted today
Trending Videos
16:52
Jyotish Guru Show: Know how will be your day today
Home Minister Amit Shah's big corruption charge on Conrad Sangma | Zee News English
3:4
Jyotish Guru Show: Know how will be your day today
1:12
Manoj Tiwari congratulates Upendra Kushwaha on JDU separation says, 'Work for prosperity of Bihar'
13:27
Delhi MCD Mayor Election Voting to be conducted today
MCD,mcd election 2023,mcd election 2023 live,delhi election 2023,mcd result 2023,delhi mcd election 2023 live,mcd mayor election result 2023,Delhi MCD Mayor,delhi mcd mayor chunav live,delhi mcd mayor candidate,delhi mcd mayor chunav,delhi mcd mayor kaun,delhi mcd mayor election live,mayor election voting,delhi mcd election voting,delhi mcd election voting percentage,delhi mcd election voting live,delhi mcd election vote counting,delhi mcd election vote share,