NewsVideos
videoDetails

Voting for Delhi MCD Election to be conducted today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 08:58 AM IST
Voting will be held for Delhi MCD's Mayor election today. Parliamentary Proceedings will start from 11 am. Mayor elections have been postponed three times so far.

All Videos

Jyotish Guru Show: Know how will be your day today
16:52
Jyotish Guru Show: Know how will be your day today
Home Minister Amit Shah's big corruption charge on Conrad Sangma | Zee News English
Home Minister Amit Shah's big corruption charge on Conrad Sangma | Zee News English
Jyotish Guru Show: Know how will be your day today
3:4
Jyotish Guru Show: Know how will be your day today
Manoj Tiwari congratulates Upendra Kushwaha on JDU separation says, 'Work for prosperity of Bihar'
1:12
Manoj Tiwari congratulates Upendra Kushwaha on JDU separation says, 'Work for prosperity of Bihar'
Delhi MCD Mayor Election Voting to be conducted today
13:27
Delhi MCD Mayor Election Voting to be conducted today

Trending Videos

16:52
Jyotish Guru Show: Know how will be your day today
Home Minister Amit Shah's big corruption charge on Conrad Sangma | Zee News English
3:4
Jyotish Guru Show: Know how will be your day today
1:12
Manoj Tiwari congratulates Upendra Kushwaha on JDU separation says, 'Work for prosperity of Bihar'
13:27
Delhi MCD Mayor Election Voting to be conducted today
MCD,mcd election 2023,mcd election 2023 live,delhi election 2023,mcd result 2023,delhi mcd election 2023 live,mcd mayor election result 2023,Delhi MCD Mayor,delhi mcd mayor chunav live,delhi mcd mayor candidate,delhi mcd mayor chunav,delhi mcd mayor kaun,delhi mcd mayor election live,mayor election voting,delhi mcd election voting,delhi mcd election voting percentage,delhi mcd election voting live,delhi mcd election vote counting,delhi mcd election vote share,