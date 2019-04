Voting underway on 10 Lok Sabha seats in UP

In Uttar Pradesh, the 10 parliamentary constituencies where polling will take place in the third phase are - Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Badaun, Aonla, Bareilly and Pilibhit. These seats are very crucial for the BJP as the saffron party had won seven out of these ten seats in 2014 Lok Sabha poll. Watch this video to know more.