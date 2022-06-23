Was the date of Sidhu Moose Wala's murder fixed on May 27?

New revelations are being made in the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. The arrested shooter Priyavrat Fauji has made a big disclosure during the interrogation. He told the police that the plan to kill Sidhu Moosewala was on May 27th.

| Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 10:34 AM IST

New revelations are being made in the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. The arrested shooter Priyavrat Fauji has made a big disclosure during the interrogation. He told the police that the plan to kill Sidhu Moosewala was on May 27th.