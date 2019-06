Was tortured, forced to admit to rape, murder charges in Kathua case: Vishal Jangotra

Vishal Jangotra, who was made an accused in the brutal rape and murder case of an 8-year-old girl in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir by the police, was on Monday let off by a special court in Punjab's Pathankot after a Zee News report showed that he was in Uttar Pradesh and not near the crime spot on the day of the incident. Watch this video to know more.