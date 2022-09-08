Watch Ashok Gehlot's Exclusive Interview on the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Rahul Gandhi is starting a 150-day mission from Kanyakumari. His Bharat Jodo Yatra, measuring more than three and a half thousand kilometers, will pass through 12 states of the country. Watch Ashok Gehlot's Exclusive Interview on the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

| Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 11:05 AM IST

