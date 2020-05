Watch: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Press Conference | Aatma-Nirbhar Bharat

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is addressing a press conference today, which talks on the roadmap set to move towards 'self-reliant' India. Sitharaman said on Saturday that the central government would initiate competition, transparency and private sector participation in the coal sector and infrastructure development of Rs 50,000 crore.