Watch Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's Exclusive Conversation on Saurashtra Tamil Sangam

| Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 10:51 AM IST

Saurashtra-Tamil Sangam has been organized in Gujarat to connect Tamil Nadu and Saurashtra. This program will be organized from 17 to 26 April. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had an exclusive conversation with Zee News about this. Know in detail in this report why Saurashtra-Tamil Sangam is special?