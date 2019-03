Watch: How Yogi Adityanath countered Priyanka Gandhi's allegations

Adityanath, shortly after, took on Priyanka for her remarks. "Priyanka ji is taking a boat ride on a clean Ganga river. It is good that she is going from Prayagraj to Varanasi on the river because what her past four generations could not do, PM Modi's National Mission for Clean Ganga has done," he said. Watch this video to know more.