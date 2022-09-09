Watch Jairam Ramesh's Exclusive Interview on the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Today is the third day of Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra. This journey started from Kanyakumari. Many big leaders including Rahul Gandhi are part of this padyatra. During this visit, Jairam Ramesh had an exclusive conversation with Zee News.

| Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 02:46 PM IST

