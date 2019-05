Watch: Politicians who are out from PM race

Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in the state wants to give a new Prime Minister to the country. He, however, clarified that his father and Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav is not in the prime ministerial race. Watch this video to know more.