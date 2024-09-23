Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2797250https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/vhp-conducts-apex-body-meeting-over-tirupati-laddu-row-2797250.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VHP conducts apex body meeting over Tirupati Laddu Row

Sonam|Updated: Sep 23, 2024, 01:44 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Vishwa Hindu Parishad has called a meeting today on the issue of mixing animal fat in the Laddus of Tirupati temple of Andhra Pradesh... In this one day meeting of the Central Guidance Board of VHP, the issue of freeing temples from government control and religious conversion will also be discussed... Hindu saints from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other southern states will attend this meeting. Action in Mathura after Tirupati case. Prasad of Mathura temples will be investigated. Samples of temple prasad will be collected

All Videos

Watch PM Modi's address after meet with Tech Companies
Play Icon07:50
Watch PM Modi's address after meet with Tech Companies
Watch Rabri Devi's video going viral on social media
Play Icon02:19
Watch Rabri Devi's video going viral on social media
50 lakh rewardee arrested in UP's Kannauj
Play Icon01:06
50 lakh rewardee arrested in UP's Kannauj
Atishi can take big decisions today
Play Icon01:07
Atishi can take big decisions today
Attempt to derail train made in Punjab's Bathinda
Play Icon02:31
Attempt to derail train made in Punjab's Bathinda

Trending Videos

Watch PM Modi's address after meet with Tech Companies
play icon7:50
Watch PM Modi's address after meet with Tech Companies
Watch Rabri Devi's video going viral on social media
play icon2:19
Watch Rabri Devi's video going viral on social media
50 lakh rewardee arrested in UP's Kannauj
play icon1:6
50 lakh rewardee arrested in UP's Kannauj
Atishi can take big decisions today
play icon1:7
Atishi can take big decisions today
Attempt to derail train made in Punjab's Bathinda
play icon2:31
Attempt to derail train made in Punjab's Bathinda