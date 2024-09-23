videoDetails

VHP conducts apex body meeting over Tirupati Laddu Row

Sonam | Updated: Sep 23, 2024, 01:44 PM IST

Vishwa Hindu Parishad has called a meeting today on the issue of mixing animal fat in the Laddus of Tirupati temple of Andhra Pradesh... In this one day meeting of the Central Guidance Board of VHP, the issue of freeing temples from government control and religious conversion will also be discussed... Hindu saints from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other southern states will attend this meeting. Action in Mathura after Tirupati case. Prasad of Mathura temples will be investigated. Samples of temple prasad will be collected