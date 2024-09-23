Advertisement
'Rail Jihad' in Bathinda?

Sonam|Updated: Sep 23, 2024, 01:46 PM IST
Conspiracy to derail train in Bathinda. Iron rods found on railway track. 9 iron rods found on the track. GRP registered a case and started investigation. Incidents of cylinders, stones, iron rods etc. being found on railway tracks are happening continuously in different parts of the country. Iron rods were found on the railway track in Bathinda and yesterday a gas cylinder was found on the railway track near Prempur railway station in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

