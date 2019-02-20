हिन्दी
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
News
Video
Watch Top 19 stories of the day, 20th February 2019
This segment of Zee brings to you about the big news of the hour, 19 February 2019
Feb 20, 2019, 11:22 AM IST
Latest Videos
PT9M7S
Morning Zee: Watch big news of the hour, 20 February, 2019 , 20 Feb 2019
PT9M38S
Martyr Major Vibhuti Dhoundiyal’s wife salutes husband for the last time, 20 Feb 2019
PT2M23S
Top 25 News: Watch top 25 news stories of the day, Feb 20th, 2019, 20 Feb 2019
PT7M1S
Amarinder Singh to Pakistan: 'We'll pick up Masood Azhar if you can't', 20 Feb 2019
Martyr Major Vibhuti Dhoundiyal’s wife salutes husband for the last time
Kulbhushan Jadhav's confessions are 'highly credible', Pakistan claims at ICJ
India
Kapil Sharma faces wrath of netizens after backing Navjot Singh Sidhu
People
One IAF pilot dies, two eject safely as Surya Kiran jets collide mid-air during Aero Show pr...
India
India making Pakistan a whipping boy: Unrepentant Imran denies role in Pulwama attack
Jammu and Kashmir
India
World
Masood Azhar is in Pakistan's Bahawalpur, arrest him or India will do it, Amarinder Sin...
Punjab
India
Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar gets transferred, Anuj Sharma takes charge as new Kolkata...
West Bengal
Kolkata
BJP, AIADMK join hands for Lok Sabha poll, BJP to contest on 5 seats
general elections 2019
Tamil Nadu
Holding back tears, Pulwama martyr Major VS Dhoundiyal's wife bids him final goodbye
India
Pulwama attack: Pakistan relocates terror camps in PoK fearing attack from India
India
Conspiracy for Pulwama terror attack hatched in March 2018, explosives smuggled in cylinder...
India