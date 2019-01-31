हिन्दी
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Search
Live TV
Videos
Photos
World
India
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Cricket
Technology
States
Business
Bhojpuri
. . .
Live TV
Videos
Photos
Blogs
Entertainment
Bollywood
Television
Music
Regional
Movie Reviews
Hollywood
Lifestyle
People
Relationships
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Horoscope
Spirituality
Sports
Cricket
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Technology
Gadgets
Mobiles
Gaming
Apps
Internet & Social Media
India
City
Mumbai
Kolkata
Pune
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Ahmedabad
Gurugram
Noida
Ghaziabad
Patna
Bhopal
Lucknow
Jaipur
Faridabad
Kanpur
Shimla
States
Andhra Pradesh
Assam
Bihar
Chhattisgarh
Delhi NCR
Goa
Gujarat
Haryana
Himachal Pradesh
Jammu and Kashmir
Jharkhand
Karnataka
Kerala
Madhya Pradesh
Maharashtra
North East
Odisha
Punjab
Rajasthan
Tamil Nadu
Telangana
Uttar Pradesh
Uttarakhand
West Bengal
UTs
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Europe
Australia-Oceania
Business
Economy
Markets
Personal Finance
Companies
International Business
Real Estate
Bullion
Automobile
Science & Environment
Space
Environment
Discoveries
Science
Health
CONTACT
.
PRIVACY POLICY
.
LEGAL
.
COMPLAINT
.
OUR TEAM
.
INVESTOR INFO
.
ADVERTISE With Us
.
CAREERS
.
WHERE TO WATCH
News
Video
Watch top news headlines of the day, 31 January, 2019
This segment of Zee News brings top news stories of the day. Watch this video to know more.
Jan 31, 2019, 10:22 AM IST
Latest Videos
PT3M34S
Budget Session 2019: President Kovind to address both Houses of the Parliament, 31 Jan 2019
PT11M46S
Budget Session 2019 begins today, 31 Jan 2019
PT3M52S
Watch: PM Modi addresses media ahead of budget session of Parliament, 31 Jan 2019
PT1M29S
Breaking News: Akhada Parishad to boycott Dharma Sansad organised by VHP, 31 Jan 2019
Next
Video
Morning Zee : Watch top stories of the day
Comments - Join the Discussion
Trending
Jind by-election result 2019 Live Updates: BJP vs Congress vs INLD vs JJP
Haryana
India
Aspiring TV actor Rahul Dixit allegedly commits suicide, family demands justice
Television
Ramgarh by-election 2019 result: Read how the counting unfolded in favour of Congress
Rajasthan
India
Ram temple construction at Ayodhya will begin from Feb 21, announces Dharam Sansad
India
AgustaWestland case co-accused Rajiv Saxena extradited to India from UAE residence
India
How can 'janeu dhaari' Rahul allow attack on Hindu beliefs: Smriti Irani slams Sha...
India
Catch live streaming of Jind by-election results on Zee News
Haryana
India
Uri: The Surgical Strike's 'josh' continues at Box Office—Check report card
Movies
US announces 'efficient', 'effective' new rule for filing H-1B visas
World
Full text of Manohar Parrikar's letter to Rahul Gandhi on Rafale remark
India