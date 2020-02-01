हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Watch: What PM Narendra Modi said after budget?

Hailing the Union Budget 2020 presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Saturday (February 1), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the government has announced several measures to give a big boost to the economy. ''I congratulate Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team for presenting the first Budget of the decade that has vision as well as action. New reforms announced in Budget will give a push to the economy. Govt has also announced many measures in Budget to push employment in the country," the Prime Minister said.

Feb 01, 2020, 23:00 PM IST

