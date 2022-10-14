NewsVideos

Watch Zee News exclusive conversation with Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur after the announcement of election dates

|Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 05:34 PM IST
The Central Election Commission has announced the dates for the assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh will be held on November 12. The results will come on 8th December. After the announcement of the election date, Zee News spoke to Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur. During this, he said that the BJP government will be formed again in Himachal.

