Water Satyagraha of farmers on the demand of survey in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh

In Sehore, Madhya Pradesh, farmers of about 10 villages are doing water satyagraha. Their demand is that the survey work of the crops destroyed due to heavy rains should be completed soon.

| Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 11:38 AM IST

In Sehore, Madhya Pradesh, farmers of about 10 villages are doing water satyagraha. Their demand is that the survey work of the crops destroyed due to heavy rains should be completed soon.