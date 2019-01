'We want alliance but are not helpless': Fadnavis reacts to Sena's 'big brother' remark

The Shiv Sena Monday said it would always be the "big brother" in an alliance with the BJP in Maharashtra, adding no such proposal had been received from the latter. This comment elicited a strong response from Maharashtra MC Devendra Fadnavis who said BJP wants an alliance, but are not helpless. Watch this video to know more.