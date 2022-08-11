Wearing of masks has once again been made mandatory in the country's capital Delhi

Wearing of masks has once again been made mandatory in the country's capital Delhi. This decision has been taken after the ever-increasing infection of Corona. Not wearing a mask in public places will attract a fine of Rs 500.

| Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Wearing of masks has once again been made mandatory in the country's capital Delhi. This decision has been taken after the ever-increasing infection of Corona. Not wearing a mask in public places will attract a fine of Rs 500.