Wearing of masks has once again been made mandatory in the country's capital Delhi. This decision has been taken after the ever-increasing infection of Corona. Not wearing a mask in public places will attract a fine of Rs 500.

|Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 12:30 PM IST
