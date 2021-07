Weather Report: Cars sweep away in flood due to heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala

In the northern hill state of Himachal Pradesh, normal life has come to a standstill due to flash floods caused by heavy rains in the state amid huge tourist rush. Several cars were seen swaying in rain water in Bhagsu Nag village of McLeodganj near Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh.