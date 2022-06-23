NewsVideos

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee attacks BJP amid Maharashtra political crisis

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also attacked the BJP amid the political crisis in Maharashtra. Mamata Banerjee has said that there is a conspiracy to topple the government of Maharashtra using hawala money.

|Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 09:52 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also attacked the BJP amid the political crisis in Maharashtra. Mamata Banerjee has said that there is a conspiracy to topple the government of Maharashtra using hawala money.

All Videos

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Devendra Fadnavis leaves for Delhi
3:54
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Devendra Fadnavis leaves for Delhi
Maharashtra Political Crisis: 'Willing to do anything to save the government'- Deputy CM Ajit Pawar
5:25
Maharashtra Political Crisis: 'Willing to do anything to save the government'- Deputy CM Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Congress stands by Uddhav Thackeray - Nitin Raut
4:8
 Maharashtra Political Crisis: Congress stands by Uddhav Thackeray - Nitin Raut
Maharashtra Political Crisis: MLA Ravindra Phatak joins Eknath Shinde camp
20:19
Maharashtra Political Crisis: MLA Ravindra Phatak joins Eknath Shinde camp
Maharashtra Political Crisis: BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya targets Shiv Sena
1:15
Maharashtra Political Crisis: BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya targets Shiv Sena

Trending Videos

3:54
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Devendra Fadnavis leaves for Delhi
5:25
Maharashtra Political Crisis: 'Willing to do anything to save the government'- Deputy CM Ajit Pawar
4:8
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Congress stands by Uddhav Thackeray - Nitin Raut
20:19
Maharashtra Political Crisis: MLA Ravindra Phatak joins Eknath Shinde camp
1:15
Maharashtra Political Crisis: BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya targets Shiv Sena
Maharashtra political crisis,maharashtra political crisis news,Maharashtra news,Maharashtra politics,Maharashtra,Maharashtra news today,Maharashtra crisis,political crisis,political crisis in maharashtra,maharashtra govt crisis,maharashtra political news,maharashtra political crisis update,maharashtra political crisis news update in hindi,eknath shinde maharashtra,Uddhav Thackeray,maharashtra new cm,BJP,BJP Government in Maharashtra,Mamata Banerjee,West Bengal,