West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee attacks BJP amid Maharashtra political crisis

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also attacked the BJP amid the political crisis in Maharashtra. Mamata Banerjee has said that there is a conspiracy to topple the government of Maharashtra using hawala money.

| Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 09:52 PM IST

