West Bengal Election 2021: Mamata offered to be exchanged for Kandhar hostages, claims Yashwant Sinha

Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha, who has joined TMC, claimed that Mamata Banerjee had offered herself to be taken as hostage in exchange for passengers of Indian Airlines Flight 814, commonly known as IC 814, which was taken to Afghanistan’s Kandahar by Pakistan-backed hijackers in 1999.