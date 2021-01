West Bengal: "Emphasis on holding fair elections in Bengal" - CEC Sunil Arora

Chief Election Commissioner of India Sunil Arora, while addressing the press conference, said that May 30 is the last day of the term of the assembly. In view of the continuous violence in Bengal, the Election Commission team held a meeting with the police to conduct elections in a peaceful manner in the state. Along with this, the issues were also discussed with the leaders of all the parties.